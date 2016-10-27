Trial postponed again for Thompson and Chaplin

The trial for brothers Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin has been postponed another week because of a scheduling conflict.
The assault and theft trial had been scheduled to begin on Oct. 31, but Thurston County Superior Court Judge Gary Tabor decided Thursday to reschedule it to accommodate one of the defense attorneys. George Trejo, who represents Chaplin, will be in another trial during that time. The trial is now scheduled to begin on Nov. 7.
Thompson and Chaplin are facing assault charges resulting from the alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald. Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of any wrong-doing.
Each suspect faces two counts of second-degree assault, and Chaplin faces an additional charge of third-degree assault related to an alleged confrontation with a west Olympia supermarket employee before Donald tried to apprehend the men.
Chaplin also faces three counts of third-degree theft, based on allegations that he stole items from the supermarket. Thompson faces one count of third-degree theft. The theft charges were added recently by the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, and both men pleaded not guilty to all counts during Thursday’s hearing.
Amelia Dickson
