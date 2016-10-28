Downtown Olympia street closed Friday morning for police investigation

Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia was closed for about 45 minutes Friday morning while police investigated in incident involving a man who inflicted harm on himself.
At about 10 a.m., the man collapsed near the Artesian Commons Park after injuring himself, and walking down Fifth Avenue from Cherry Street, said Lt. Paul Lower, of the Olympia Police Department. Detectives responded to the scene and determined that no one else was involved in the incident.
Video footage captured parts of the incident, Lower said.
The man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
“Hopefully they’ll get him healed up and he can get some mental health treatment,” Lower said.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
