Tumwater police seek suspects in robbery at Fred Meyer parking lot

Tumwater police are investigating a robbery that occurred at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Tumwater Fred Meyer store.
The suspect displayed a handgun and fled in a dark colored vehicle, according to Tumwater Det. Lt. Jay Mason.
The car was seen southbound on Capitol Boulevard and police attempted a traffic stop, but the car drove into a ditch. Two men fled from the car, Mason said. Two women in the vehicle are considered witnesses, but are not providing very much information, he said.
Police established a K9 track that was unsuccessful.
The crime appears random, and not associated with anyone else in the parking lot, Mason said.
The victim gave the suspect a cell phone and a small amount of cash, Mason said.
Detectives are seeking a search warrant for the vehicle, Mason said.
