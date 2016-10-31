Olympia man and ‘henchman’ accused of raping, assaulting ‘slave’

Two men from Thurston County face multiple charges after two victims say they were beaten and forced to perform sex acts as part of a sadistic “slave” relationship that began several years ago.
Michael Jordan Burden, 26, appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court and will be charged with indecent liberties with forcible compulsion; first-degree assault with a firearm; two counts of second-degree rape; and two counts of third-degree assault. Bail was set at $250,000.
Daniel Andrew Fitzgerald, 27, appeared in court Monday and will be charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree rape. Bail was set at $150,000.
Court documents give the following account:
Olympia police responded to an assault report Oct. 26 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. The 67-year-old victim said she had been in a sexual relationship with Burden for seven years and that he had “complete control” over her body, cellphone and finances.
The victim said she had been forced to sign a contract where she became Burden’s slave and had to please him sexually twice a day. If she violated the contract, she said, she would be whipped or tied to a bed for extended periods.
The victim told police that everything was fun and consensual at first, but the relationship had recently fallen apart. The victim told police that Burden has raped her and forced her to perform sex acts on other men while he watched.
One of the assault charges against Burden stems from an accusation that he pointed a loaded gun at the victim and threatened to kill her. Detectives found bruises all over the victim’s body where, she said, Burden had pinched her, bitten her, punched her and caused other harm.
Fitzgerald was identified as Burden’s “henchman” who would do whatever Burden told him to do. This included assaulting the victim — at Burden’s direction — with his hand and a belt.
Burden’s charge for indecent liberties involves a 72-year-old male victim who said he was abused by Burden and was forced to perform sex acts with the female victim.
The male victim, who was allegedly forced to watch surveillance cameras at Burden’s residence, said the two suspects have beaten him numerous times with a mallet and the butt of a pistol. At one point, he was hospitalized because of his injuries.
The male victim said Burden had complete control over his finances and said he hadn’t been allowed to see his grandchildren for eight years. He lived off cheese and canned vegetables for days at a time because that’s what Burden allowed him to have.
Upon searching Burden’s residence, detectives found multiple guns, surveillance equipment, sex toys, handcuffs and a safe that contained personal and financial documents belonging to both victims.
At Monday’s hearing, Judge Anne Hirsch said both suspects had no prior criminal convictions, but the allegations are “extremely serious and troubling,” especially because they involve “elderly and vulnerable victims.”
Arraignment for both suspects is set for Nov. 15.
