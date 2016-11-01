Help sought in finding missing man last seen in Tumwater area

The Lacey Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man.
Denzel Rashard White, also known as Denzel Bell-White, was last known to be looking for a job in the Tumwater area about three weeks ago, according to Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.
He is described by police as a black male, 5 feet 10-inches, 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and “scruffy” facial hair. He has tattoos on his arms and neck.
Anyone with information on White is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
