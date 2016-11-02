Lacey man reported missing by family found alive and well

A 25-year-old man reported missing to Lacey Police was located in Tacoma on Tuesday night, according to Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.
“He’s alive and well and was removed from our ‘Missing’ database,” Mason told The Olympian Wednesday.
Denzel Rashard White, also known as Denzel Bell-White, was last known to be looking for a job in the Tumwater area about three weeks ago. Family members hadn’t heard from him, and reported him as missing, Mason said.
On Monday, Lacey Police worked with Crime Stoppers to feature White’s case as a “Crime of the Week.” It also ran as a story in The Olympian.
