Centralia house party rape suspect sentenced to 41 months in prison

A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at a Lewis County house party was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.
The Centralia Chronicle reports that Las Vegas resident Tyler M. McKee, 22, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation after initially being charged with second-degree child rape.
The charges stem from a May 2012 house party in Centralia where the victim said she had been raped and that three different men had made sexual contact with her. She was examined by medical staff, but no arrests were made. According to Lewis County Sirens, the victim had never been intoxicated before the party and ended up drinking about 10 beers through a quick-consumption method called “shotgunning.” The victim also told police she thought the suspects had taken a photo of her after the sexual assault because they told her to say “cheese.”
After interviewing a witness, detectives were able to link McKee to the victim through DNA evidence. He was booked Aug. 1 into Lewis County Jail.
McKee’s attorney said his client, who was 19 years old at the time of the crime, thought everyone at the party was over 18, according to The Chronicle.
Comments