Suspect fires single gunshot Wednesday night in downtown Olympia

Olympia police are looking for a suspect who fired a single gunshot during an argument Wednesday night in downtown Olympia.
The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Columbia Street Northwest. Two groups of people were engaged in an argument when one person displayed a handgun and fired at least one shot in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured, said Lt. Paul Lower.
“We do have leads on this case that we are actively investigating right now,” Lower told The Olympian, adding that he expects police to make an arrest soon. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
