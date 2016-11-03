Man assaulted while sleeping in downtown Olympia doorway

An Olympia man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after he was assaulted while sleeping in a downtown doorway. Jeffrey G. Jordan, 46, is in custody, and suspected of stomping on the suspect’s head several times.
Jordan appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price on Wednesday afternoon, and the judge set bail at $10,000. Price found probable cause for one felony charge: second-degree assault, with substantial bodily harm.
According to court documents, an Olympia police officer passed the 500 block of Fourth Avenue East while on a routine patrol. He saw a man standing on the sidewalk, and the man appeared to be stomping his foot
As the officer drove past a parked car, he saw that the suspect was actually stomping on the head of another man, who was laying on the ground. He saw the suspect stomp on the man’s head two or three more times, then walk away, according to court documents.
The officer pulled over and got out of his car. He saw the suspect unlock and enter a nearby apartment building. The officer noted that the victim had visible injuries to both sides of his head, the top of his head, and on his face. The injury to the top of his head was already swelling, and about the size of a baseball. The victim was disoriented and had trouble sleeping.
The victim told the officer that he had been sleeping in an alcove and didn’t know what happened to him, according to court documents. He was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital and treated for a concussion and soft tissue damage.
Another officer saw the suspect, identified as Jordan, walking out a door of the apartment building. The first officer identified Jordan as the man who had stomped on the victim’s head, according to court documents.
Price said Wednesday that Jordan’s criminal history includes six assault convictions and two weapons convictions.
