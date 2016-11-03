Fight over cup hospitalizes Thurston County inmate

An alleged dispute over a cup in the Thurston County jail left one man hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, and the other facing a felony assault charge.
Brian N. Turner, 40, allegedly punched a fellow inmate on Monday after the victim moved his cup from a table to a shelf. Turner appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price on Wednesday, and Price found probable cause for a second-degree assault, with substantial bodily harm charge.
Price set bail at $10,000 in the assault case. He already faces charges of theft of motor vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. Bail in that case was set at $1,500.
Deputy Prosecutor Logan Bryant said Wednesday said that the assault caused significant harm to the victim.
“Mr. Turner punched him in the face so hard that he broke his jaw in three places,” Bryant said.
But Public Defender Eric Pilon asked the court to take into account that both men were inmates at the jail, and that the main account of what happened came from the victim.
“There may be a lot more to this incident than we know at this point,” Pilon said.
Court documents give the following account:
The victim reported that when he walked into the dormitory on Monday afternoon, he saw a cup sitting on a table where he normally sits and draws.
He said that when he went to dinner, Turner yelled to everyone that he was going to “beat” whoever took is cup. The victim reported that he walked over and shook Turner’s hand, asking him not to be angry.
When the victim let of of Turner’s hand, Turner said he was going to kill him after dinner.
The victim said that as he looked around for a corrections deputy, Turner punched him in the side of the face. He started swinging at Turner, and a corrections deputy broke up the fight.
