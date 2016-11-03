Prank caller named ‘Batman’ targets WA families with kidnapping scam

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a possible prank call scam involving a child abduction.
About 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, a Central Park man reported that he received a suspicious phone call in which a young girl could be heard crying and saying “daddy, daddy.” The caller used the man’s correct first name and said “I have your daughter if you want her,” before the call was disconnected.
The victim verified that his 6-year-old daughter was in school, then called 911. Similar prank calls have been reported in Aberdeen and Thurston County, with a suspect identifying himself as “Batman” and demanding a ransom in some calls, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies tracked the call to a non-working phone number from Mexico: +52 6563227320.
The victim, Andy Stone, told The Olympian that several of his colleagues with similar cell phone numbers also have received the calls.
“I did not take it as a joke. It did sound like my daughter crying in a bad situation,” Stone said. “It was enough to scare the daylights out of me.”
No suspects have been arrested or identified, said Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Shumate, who recommends that people call 911 if they receive such a call.
“Obviously we want to educate the public on these types of calls,” Shumate told The Olympian. “It was a very traumatic situation.”
