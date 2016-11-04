Man killed on I-5 in Fife after running onto freeway

A man was killed during the Friday morning commute after he ran onto southbound Interstate 5 in Fife near Port of Tacoma Road trying to avoid police.
After shutting down the freeway, the two right lanes were reopened around 7:15 a.m., according to a tweet from Washington State Patrol Trooper Todd Bartolac. The other lanes remain closed while the State Patrol investigates the fatality.
Bartolac advises drivers use alternate routes, including state Routes 167 and 512.
The man ran from Fife police officers after they contacted him near a motel in the 3100 block of Pacific Avenue East. The officers were called to respond to an unwanted person, according to Assistant Chief Dave Woods.
The man initially talked to officers, but when it was learned he might have a warrant for his arrest, the man ran away, Woods said.
“As he fled toward the freeway the officers stopped their pursuit and shouted at the man to stop and not go onto the freeway,” Woods said.
He did not listen and was hit, Woods said.
Woods did not have information about the man’s identity, but said Fife police had prior interactions with him.
At least one car was described as severely damaged in the incident.
Shortly after the southbound lanes were closed there were reports of a collision on northbound I-5 in the same area, also slowing traffic.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments