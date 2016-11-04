Suspect sought in Olympia pipe store robbery

Olympia police are searching for a man who robbed a pipe store at gunpoint on Thursday night.
Police responded to Smokin’ J’s, located on the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue East, at about 7:40 p.m. A store employee said that an unknown man entered the business, looked around the store, then approached the sales counter, according to the Olympia Police Department.
The man pulled a gun from his clothing, pointed it at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.
The employee complied and wasn’t injured. The suspect left the store with the stolen cash.
Officers searched the area with a police K9, and the suspects trail was tracked to a nearby parking lot. But officers were unable to locate and arrest him.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 30 years old. He wore a dark beanie hat with an Army patch on it, sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
This crime is still under investigation with the Olympia Police Department Detective Division. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 360.753.8300
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
