Pedestrian critically injured while crossing Harrison Ave. in west Olympia

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing Harrison Avenue Northwest in west Olympia.
Police responded to a 911 call about 7:55 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison and Milroy Street Northwest. According to police, the 30-year-old driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling in the eastbound lane of Harrison Avenue and hit the pedestrian.
Police report the driver dialed 911 and stayed at the scene to talk with police, and was later arrested for vehicular assault. Police say alcohol may have been a factor. The suspect is scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Thurston County Superior Court.
The victim was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with head and facial injuries, and was listed in critical condition, according to police. As of 8 a.m. Monday, the victim was not breathing on his own, according to court documents. No other information is available about the man’s condition.
More information will be reported later today.
