Olympia police arrest 5 suspects in large fight at Artesian Commons

Five suspects face felony second-degree assault charges following a fight Friday morning at the Artesian Commons in downtown Olympia.
Olympia police responded about 9:20 a.m. to the park at 415 Fourth Ave. E., where an officer saw three people kicking a man on the ground, according to the police department. While the officer attempted to detain those three suspects, the man on the ground rushed over to a woman at the scene and kicked her in the head, police report.
Surveillance footage showed the suspects using bottles, pipes, a dog and a 15-pound rock to assault one another, according to police. None of the suspects’ injuries required hospitalization, police say.
The suspects are not being named because they have not been officially charged with a crime. They were scheduled to appear Monday in Thurston County Superior Court, but their preliminary hearings were postponed, according to a court clerk.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the police department at 360-753-8300.
