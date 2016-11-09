Jury selection for Thompson, Chaplin trial delayed

The trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin was once again put on hold Wednesday due to medical issues involving one of the defense attorneys.
Jury selection for the trial began Monday, and was initially scheduled to conclude sometime this week. But the process was delayed Tuesday morning, and then put on hold Wednesday when attorney George Trejo, who represents Chaplin, was unable to come to court due to medical issues.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge Gary Tabor said that he hopes jury selection will resume Monday, Nov. 14. If the process is further delayed, a new jury panel may need to be called, he said.
Thompson and Chaplin are facing assault charges resulting from an alleged May 21, 2015, attack on Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald, who was attempting to apprehend the brothers after responding to a report of an assault on a supermarket employee. Both men were shot during the altercation with Donald, who was cleared of any wrong-doing.
Each suspect faces two counts of second-degree assault, and Chaplin faces an additional charge of third-degree assault related to an alleged confrontation with the west Olympia supermarket employee before Donald tried to apprehend the men.
Chaplin also faces three counts of third-degree theft, based on allegations that he stole items from the supermarket. Thompson faces one related count of third-degree theft.
Amelia Dickson
