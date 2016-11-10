‘Flaming box’ burns truck in Lacey; another vehicle burned nearby

Two pickups were set on fire early Thursday in the Lake Forest neighborhood in Lacey.
The fires were reported about 1:30 a.m. on Marquette Drive Southeast and Dartmouth Drive Southeast near Long Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, which had an arson investigator on the scene Thursday.
Sgt. Carla Carter said no suspects have been identified, and a K-9 search was unsuccessful.
Ed Cleveland said a neighbor knocked on his door in the 3000 block of Marquette Drive to alert him about a “flaming box” on top of his 1993 Chevy S-10 truck. Cleveland said he pushed the box with a pole, which caused an accelerant to spill out on the rest of the vehicle.
“It basically torched it from there,” he told The Olympian. “We kept it at bay until the fire department could get there.”
Cleveland said the vandalism seems random and out of place for an otherwise quiet neighborhood.
“I’ve been here for 26-plus years. There’s always been little stuff, but nothing like this,” said Cleveland, who is working out an auto insurance claim. “Right now, the truck is toast.”
Both vehicle fires occurred at the same time. The second truck was identified as a 1994 GMC Sierra located in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Drive. Vehicle owner Le Duc told The Olympian that he had more than $1,000 in landscaping tools in the truck along with a gas can, which is now missing. He said he recently spent about $2,000 to get the truck running again.
Three other vehicles in the neighborhood were vandalized, leaving broken windows, according to residents.
