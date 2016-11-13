Inmate dies in Thurston County jail

A male inmate died Sunday afternoon in the Thurston County jail, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s name will not be released until his family has been notified. The man, who had been held in the jail since his Oct. 21 arrest, took his own life, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Other inmates alerted corrections staff to a medical emergency just after 2 p.m. Staff and on-duty medical personnel immediately began providing aid and CPR. When medics arrived, they continued CPR, but the man died at the scene at about 2:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was being held on the following Thurston County charges: custodial assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and driving under the influence. He had a warrant from King County Superior Court for violation of the uniformed controlled substance act, and two warrants from Fife Municipal Court for first-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Amelia Dickson
