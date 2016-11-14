Suspect arrested for robbery of Olympia pipe shop

Olympia police arrested a 31-year-old man Friday in connection with a Nov. 3 armed robbery at Smokin’ J’s pipe shop after an anonymous tipster identified him from store security footage.
Aaron G. Eichelberger appeared before Thruston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon on Monday, and the judge found probable cause for one charge: first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Dixon set bail at $50,000.
Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Wheeler described Eichelberger on Monday as a “very dangerous individual.”
“He brazenly walked into a business, stuck a gun in someone’s face and asked for their money,” Wheeler said.
According to court documents, a store employee reported that Eichelberger entered the Pacific Avenue shop at about 7:45 p.m. Nov. 3 and pulled a pistol from his waistband. Eichelberger demanded all of the money in the register, and the employee handed over about $200.
The Olympia Police Department obtained video footage of the robbery, and released photos from the footage.
The following day, police received an anonymous call from someone who said the suspect looked like Eichelberger, according to court documents. Officers found Eichelberger’s Facebook page and retrieved photos from video calls made to the jail. They compared the images to the security footage and determined that Eichelberger was likely the man who robbed Smokin’ J’s. They also found a Facebook photo in which Eichelberger was wearing the same shirt and sweatshirt worn during the robbery.
Police located and arrested Eichelberger on Friday.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
