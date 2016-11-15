Thurston County woman suspected of stealing jewelry, fleeing from police

Thurston County deputies arrested a 27-year-old woman Saturday after she and two male suspects allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint, stealing $10,000 worth of coins and jewelry. The woman then allegedly fled from police.
Ashley R. Friend appeared Monday before Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon, and Dixon found probable cause for two charges: first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude a police vehicle. The judge set bail at $50,000.
Two other suspects are not yet in custody.
Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Wheeler described Friend as “out of control,” and said she is a danger to the community.
“This case is horrific,” Wheeler said. “The victims are traumatized.”
Court documents give the following account:
Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Saturday to reports of an armed robbery on Kaiser Road in west Olympia. A female victim reported that Friend and two men had taken a box containing $10,000 worth of jewelry and coins. The victim reported that one of the men had a large revolver.
The victim said the suspects had been visiting her apartment when one of the male suspects pointed a gun at a male victim, and the second male suspect took the box. He said Friend stood next to one of the male suspects and smiled.
The suspects then fled in a black Pontiac G5.
An Olympia Police officer spotted the car traveling east on Harrison Avenue Northwest. The vehicle turned right onto Cooper Point Road and reached speeds of 55 to 60 mph. The car ran through multiple stop signs and at some points hit 100 mph.
The car crashed at the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Rich Road. Friend was the only person in the car.
When deputies told her that she had been stopped in connection with a robbery, she said she had no idea what they were talking about. She said she didn’t stop because she didn’t have a driver’s license, and likely had an outstanding warrant from the state Department of Corrections.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
