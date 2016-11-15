Dog killed, owner injured when hit in Olympia roundabout

Olympia police arrested a 68-year-old man Monday night after he allegedly failed to stop at an intersection, injuring a woman and killing her dog.
At about 5:20 p.m., a driver stopped at the roundabout at 18th Avenue SE and Hoffman Road SE to allow a woman and her dog to cross the road, Lt. Paul Lower said. But, the next car failed to stop and hit the first car.
The crash pushed the first car into the woman and her dog. The woman suffered at least one broken bone, Lower said.
The woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
The man is expected to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments