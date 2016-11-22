Crime

November 22, 2016 8:57 AM

Information sought in Lacey store robbery

By Lisa Pemberton

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips and information in solving an armed robbery.

The case is Olympia-Thurston County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week.

According to a news release from Lacey Police Det. Jimmy Williams: At about 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, a man robbed at gunpoint the Union Mills Grocery, 7431 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. He is believed to be a white male, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a tan “military type” head covering, dark blue sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes.

The man fled the store with $480 in $20 dollar bills to an unknown vehicle that was parked nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

