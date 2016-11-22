Information sought in Lacey store robbery

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips and information in solving an armed robbery.
The case is Olympia-Thurston County Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week.
According to a news release from Lacey Police Det. Jimmy Williams: At about 7 p.m. on Oct. 29, a man robbed at gunpoint the Union Mills Grocery, 7431 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. He is believed to be a white male, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a tan “military type” head covering, dark blue sweatpants and Nike tennis shoes.
The man fled the store with $480 in $20 dollar bills to an unknown vehicle that was parked nearby.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments