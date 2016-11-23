Lacey police search for Chase Bank robbery suspect

Lacey police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Chase Bank on Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Terence Brimmer said the man entered the bank at the intersection of Marvin Road and Martin Way at about 3 p.m. The man showed bank employees a handgun and demanded money.
Witnesses reported seeing a purple pickup truck speeding from the parking lot a short time later, and the man may have been driving, Brimmer said.
The suspect was described as a black man wearing a green hat and a green and white plaid shirt. He appeared to have a thin or medium build, but was wearing several layers of clothing.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.
Nisqually Middle School was briefly placed on a partial lockdown during the incident, according to North Thurston Public Schools.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments