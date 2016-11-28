Crime

Lacey police arrest man suspected of using gun in attempted robbery of casino

By Jerre Redecker

A man who is suspected of attempting to rob Hawks Prairie Casino was arrested Saturday morning, according to Det. Sgt. Terrance Brimmer of the Lacey Police Department.

“The suspect brandished a gun,” Brimmer said, adding that security and casino employees struggled with the suspect and disarmed him. The suspect reentered the casino and said he had a second gun, Brimmer said.

“The suspect tackled a female employee,” Brimmer said, and was subdued again until law enforcement arrived.

The incident was reported at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, Brimmer said.

The 27-year-old man is expected to be arraigned today, Brimmer said.

This story will be updated and the suspect named after he has had a court appearance.

