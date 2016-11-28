State Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal hit-and-run on US 12

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at Pecan Street Southwest.
Kenneth James Rose, 36, of Tenino was killed.
About 9:15 a.m., Rose was walking east on U.S. 12 when he was struck. His body was found 75 feet from the road, according to the state patrol.
Evidence indicates the suspect vehicle is a newer, silver GMC or Chevrolet pickup or SUV. The vehicle was traveling east on 12 before striking Rose. It sustained significant damage to the front and passenger side, including a damaged passenger side mirror, windshield and front bumper.
State Patrol troopers were seeking witnesses or individuals who might know what led to the collision. People should contact Detective Jim Meldrum at 253-538-3174 or james.meldrum@wsp.wa.gov.
Rolf Boone contributed to this report.
