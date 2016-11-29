Police ask for tips in finding Lacey bank robbery suspect

Lacey Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect in last Wednesday’s robbery at Chase Bank.
The case is the “Crime of the Week” for Crime Stoppers of Olympia/Thurston County.
At about 2:55 p.m. last Wednesday, a man robbed the bank at 8225 Martin Way E. in Lacey.
“During the commission of the robbery, the suspect brandished a black pistol that he had concealed inside his backpack,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason.
The man fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10-inch black man, skinny to medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
