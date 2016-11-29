Lacey Police search for suspect in US Bank robbery

Lacey police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Monday.
According to a police news release, the suspect entered the US Bank branch in the Safeway store at 4700 Yelm Highway SE and presented a note to the teller demanding money. He took the money and fled on foot.
A witness said the suspect climbed into a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Explorer or a Dodge Durango, with no license plate. The vehicle left the area.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a scar between his lip and nose. He was wearing a light-colored hat, a blue zip-up jacket and bluejeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-450-4333.
