Crime scene at 400 block of East 52nd Street in Tacoma

Puyallup police arrested an Emerald Ridge High School student in connection with threats that closed the school and a nearby middle school Tuesday, the department said at an afternoon press conference.
Hyson Sabb, a 41-year-old Tacoma man, was shot and mortally wounded Saturday night on Tacoma’s Hilltop, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said Sunday. His wife, Adreine Sabb, and cousin John Walker talk about him.
Volunteers in Tenino recently painted over racist graffiti on Marvin Phillips' house and truck. Mayor Wayne Fournier announced Aug. 23 that Sunset Chevrolet in Sumner has pledged to repair, restore or replace the Phillips family truck.