Suspects in Grays Harbor car chase under investigation in Thurston County stolen vehicle case

A suspect who led law enforcement on a chase in Grays Harbor County while driving a stolen vehicle has been arrested in McCleary.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 29-year-old Longview man was captured Wednesday morning after the black Honda Civic he was driving became stuck at the Rainbow Park Apartment Complex. He attempted to run away and ended up fighting with a deputy, an Elma police officer and a K-9 police dog. A female passenger also was taken into custody.
Elma police had previously tried to stop the suspects with spike strips just south of the city limits.
The suspect was treated for minor injuries at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, then was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude a police vehicle, second-degree assault, harming a police dog, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
The suspect and the female passenger are under investigation in connection with a stolen vehicle case in Thurston County and are believed to have been involved in a pursuit with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
No injuries were reported to the Grays Harbor deputy, Elma officer or K-9 dog.
Andy Hobbs: 360-704-6869, @andyhobbs
Comments