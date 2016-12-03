Woman assaulted, robbed outside of Olympia bar

Olympia police are searching for a group of suspects who assaulted a woman in downtown Olympia on Thursday night, then stole her purse and car.
The woman was attacked outside of Jake’s on 4th, 311 Fourth Ave. E. The suspects took the woman’s purse, then located her vehicle and drove it away, according to Thurston County Crimestoppers. The vehicle still hadn’t been located on Saturday morning.
The vehicle is described as a 2014 Jeep, with license plate number AQW1427. It has a Dutch Brothers decal depicting lips on it. Police believe the suspects attempted to use the victim’s debit card at the Albertsons on Pacific Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
