The SWAT member who killed police officer’s killer is 15-year veteran

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the SWAT member who fatally shot a Tacoma man who killed a Tacoma police officer last week.
The marksman who killed Bruce R. Johnson II was Detective Robert Shaw, 37.
Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Tuesday that Shaw is 15-year veteran of law enforcement who has been with the Sheriff’s Department since 2007.
Shaw fired a single shot during the early morning hours of Thursday, during a standoff with Johnson at a home on the city’s East Side.
Hours before, Johnson, 38, shot and killed officer Reginald “Jake” Gutierrez as he and a colleague investigated a domestic dispute at the house.
Gutierrez was 45. His funeral is set for Friday.
As is routine in such cases, Shaw was placed on paid leave in the aftermath of the shooting.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644
