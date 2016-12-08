Mom arrested after leaving baby, toddler in freezing car in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A woman has been arrested after police found a 2-year-old child and a 6-month-old child locked inside a car in Everett in 35 degree weather.
The Daily Herald reports that the woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of two counts of abandonment of a dependent person, drug possession, making a misleading statement and a parole violation. Bail was set at $50,000.
According to police, when officers arrived at the mall parking lot on Monday security said they had been waiting by the vehicle for at least 30 minutes. A woman came outside and admitted her children were inside the vehicle, she said they were sleeping and she didn’t want to wake them.
Police found she lied about her name and was in possession of methamphetamine.
