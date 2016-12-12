Suspect poses as police officer and assaults woman in Centralia

Centralia police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman while posing as a police officer.
The assault occurred Dec. 11, according to police. The suspect was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria and pulled over the victim before assaulting her. The Ford was equipped with a single red light on the roof.
The case is under investigation. Police warn drivers to pull over in a well-lighted area and call 911 if they are uncertain whether a vehicle or person are part of a law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Patty Finch at 360-330-7680.
