Santa is not the only one who is watching you this season

Beginning Thursday, law enforcement agencies across the state will begin extra patrols aimed at getting DUI drivers off the roads throughout the holiday season. The patrols are scheduled to run through New Year’s Day.
In Thurston County, the Evergreen State College, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm police departments, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are teaming up for the extra patrols, with the support of the Thurston County Target Zero Task Force.
“The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) funds these extra patrols because we want every family to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones,” Washington Traffic Safety Commission director Darrin Grondel said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we are very aware that deadly traffic crashes can turn holiday dreams into nightmares.”
In recent years, the state has experienced an increase in traffic deaths involving DUI, especially among drivers who test positive for two or more drugs, or drugs and alcohol, Grondel said.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments