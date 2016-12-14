Thurston County fugitives picked up in Queens, N.Y.

Two suspects in a Sept. 11 home-invasion robbery in Thurston County made it across the country before they were picked up by police in Queens, N.Y. late last week.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Mateusz S. Rudnik, 27, and Chloe T. Fontaine, 24, following a Sept. 11 home invasion in which the victims were stabbed and shot. Both are suspected of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.
Rudnik and Fontaine were located by New York Police officers at Rudnik’s former home in Queens on Friday, the New York Post reported. A loaded gun was allegedly found at the home, the Post reported.
The robbery took place at about 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at a home on the 4200 block of 15th Avenue Northeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency reported that two male victims were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after two men and one woman forcibly entered the home with knives and a gun. Inside the home, the suspects ordered the victims to the floor and told them not to move, while other suspects rummaged through the house.
At some point, the two male victims attempted to resist and were injured. One man was shot once in his abdomen and stabbed multiple times in other places. The second man was shot once in his leg. Both victims survived the injuries.
One of the male suspects was later identified as Rudnik, and the female suspect was identified as Fontaine. The Sheriff’s Office has not released a possible identity for the third suspect.
New York court records show that that duo appeared before Judge Bruna DiBiase on Friday, and each face gun charges in Queens Criminal Court. The judge set bail at $150,000 for Rudnik, but he has not yet been released. Fontaine is being held pending a psychiatric examination.
The charges stemming from the Thurston County robbery won’t be prosecuted in Queens. Court records show they have been remanded to Thurston County Superior Court.
