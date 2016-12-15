K9 Melnic retires from Olympia Police Department

The furry face of the Olympia Police Department, K9 Melnic, announced his retirement Thursday at a “pawress conference.”
Melnic has worked with the department for about six years, partnered with Officer Randy Wilson. The German shepherd is retiring healthy, allowing him to live the rest of his life as a normal dog, according to the police department.
Melnic went on leave in late July after Wilson took him to the vet and learned that Melnic had two herniated disks in his back. The damaged disks caused the dog to feel weak and limited his mobility. But with surgery, the K9 made a full recovery.
Melnic is well known in the Olympia community because of the “Where’s Melnic?” scavenger hunts that took place in downtown Olympia in the winters of 2014 and 2015. Dozens of children participated in the hunts, searching for photos of Melnic in the windows of downtown businesses. Participants were rewarded with a Melnic meet-and-greet and a “pawtographed” photo. He also has made visits to Olympia schools.
The K9 program will continue at the Olympia Police Department, with Kaiser and Semper. Kaiser, like Melnic, is paired with a patrol officer. Semper, a therapy dog, joined the department earlier this year.
The community will have a chance to say goodbye to Melnic farewell party, hosted at the Hands On Children’s Museum at 6:30 p.m. on Jan 27.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments