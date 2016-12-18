Centralia woman shoots man, calls police

A 39-year-old Centralia woman was arrested Saturday morning after she apparently shot a man and then called police, according to the Centralia Police Department.
Police were called about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. No other information was immediately available.
“The suspect contacted us at the police station. She called 911 and said she needed to talk with someone,” detective John Panco told Lewis County Sirens on Saturday.
Officers responded to a residence off West Oakview Avenue and confirmed a man inside was dead, according to Panco.
The woman was booked into the Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder about 11:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Lewis County Sirens.
