Fifth man sentenced in 2014 shooting over pot deal in Lacey

The fifth man involved in a 2014 fatal shooting over a marijuana deal in Lacey has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Ronny Gerald McDaniel, 20, appeared Monday in Thurston County Superior Court after previously pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery. His sentence will be followed by three years of probation.
McDaniel is accused of firing the shot that killed Daniel Lee Smith, 34, in an attempt to steal the victim’s marijuana when they met Jan. 22, 2014, at the College Glen Apartments in Lacey.
Four other suspects were involved in the crime. Three of the suspects — Nickolas Marcell Armajo, 19, Steven R. Pettit, 21, and Eric T. Adamczewski, 22 — each received 12-year prison sentences after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree robbery. A fourth suspect pleaded guilty in 2014 to second-degree robbery in juvenile court and was sentenced to three years in custody.
At Monday’s hearing, members of Smith’s family spoke of the grief and pain that followed the shooting. Smith was a husband and father of two young girls.
“These were young men who simply weren’t thinking,” said Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Graham, noting that McDaniel was 17 years old when he fired the fatal shot into Smith’s shoulder.
