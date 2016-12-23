Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Yelm

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has made a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Robert A. Blankenship, 40, who has registered to live in the 14700 block of Regal Lane SE, in Yelm.
On May 5, 2014, Blankenship pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree assault, and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail. The conviction stems from Blankenship, at 36, sexually assaulting a known 44-year-old woman.
On May 21, 2002, Blankenship pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to indecent exposure. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail. The conviction stems from Blankenship, at 25, exposing himself to a known 31-year-old woman.
On June 27, 1997, Blankenship pleaded guilty in Thurston County District Court to one count of indecent exposure — victim over 14. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended. The conviction stems from Blankenship, at 20, exposing himself to an unknown 36-year-old woman.
Robert A. Blankenship is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches and 300 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have questions or concerns regarding Blankenship or any other registered sex offender in Thurston County, visit www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff, and click on “Sex Offender Watch,” or call 360-754-2894.
Tammy McGee: 360-754-5447
Comments