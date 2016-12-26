Crime

December 26, 2016 9:44 AM

Man dies in crash near Napavine

By Lisa Pemberton

A Lewis County man was killed in a single-car crash on Christmas Eve near Napavine.

According to a Washington State Patrol press memo:

Thomas Lininger, 43, of Chehalis, was a passenger in a 1993 white Honda Accord that was westbound state Route 508. The car went off the roadway near milepost 3, and struck a tree.

The driver, a 51-year-old Centralia woman, was injured and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and drugs or alcohol may have been factor, according to the patrol.

