Thursday afternoon fire hospitalizes Thurston County man

Lacey Fire District 3 responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon, on the 3000 block of Harvard Drive SE, east of Lacey.
Crews responded at about 4:15 p.m. to a fire that started in a garage, said Battalion Chief Tim Hulse. A male homeowner tried to extinguish the fire and was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital with minor smoke inhalation.
“He got a little too close,” Hulse said. “We transported him just to be cautious.”
Fire crews extinguished the blaze quickly, stopping it from spreading to the interior of the home, Hulse said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
