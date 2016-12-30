Thursday afternoon fire hospitalizes Thurston County man

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016 Pause

1:37 Lacey fire victim recounts Christmas Day blaze

2:19 Highlights: Timberline turns up defense, routs Emerald Ridge 62-41

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat

1:30 Many Layers to Massage Industry

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

4:15 Alabama OL Jonah Williams talks friendship with Jake Browning

2:58 Timberline vs Emerald Ridge Boys Basketball