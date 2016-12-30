Olympia Police K9 follows the smell of pizza to robbery suspects

An Olympia police K9 followed the scent of pizza Thursday night to find three teens suspected of robbing a pizza delivery woman.
The three male suspects — aged 16, 18 and 19 — allegedly devised a plan to get pizza, and ordered food to be delivered to a false address, said Lt. Paul Lower. The delivery woman tried to deliver pizza to an apartment on the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue SW at about 9:40 p.m., but no one answered the door.
She reported that the teens jumped out of the bushes, and that one of them was holding a gun. They allegedly ordered her to drop the pizza.
She said the suspects picked up the pizza and ran away.
K9 Kaiser and his handler, Officer Bill Smith, arrived at the scene, and Kaiser was able to follow the scent of the pizza down the road to where one of the suspects was hiding in the bushes and eating pizza, Lower said.
As officers arrested the suspect, he pointed out the two other suspects in a van.
The suspects reported that they threw the gun in the bushes — and that it was only an airsoft gun, Lower said. He was unsure Friday afternoon whether the gun had been recovered.
The type of pizza was not recorded in the police report, Lower said.
The two adult suspects were booked into the Thurston County jail, and are scheduled to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday afternoon. The juvenile suspect was taken to the Thurston County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments