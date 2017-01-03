Woman and 5-year-old boy injured in I-5 crash near Woodland

Two people were hurt in a crash on northbound Interstate 5 about a mile south of Woodland on Monday.
According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol:
A grey 2013 Nissan Altima car was traveling in the center lane at “a high rate of speed” when it rear-ended a maroon 2007 GMC Canyon pickup at about 9:30 a.m. The pickup went into the median, striking a cable barrier and rolling several times. The car came to rest on the left shoulder. Both vehicles were totaled.
A 5-year-old Kelso boy, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver and then Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.
The driver of the pickup, a 40-year-old Battleground woman, was injured and transported to PeaceHealth.
The Nissan’s driver, a 33-year-old Kelso woman, did not sustain injuries. However, she’s under investigation for numerous charges including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and hit and run related to a collision that took place about five miles earlier.
Although the driver’s name was released by the State Patrol, The Olympian does not publish suspect’s names until they have had a court appearance.
The Daily News in Longview and KATU have reported that investigators believe the Nissan’s driver was high on methamphetamine and driving more than 90 miles an hour at the time of the crash.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
