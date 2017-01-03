Suspect with BB gun frightens several people in downtown Olympia

Bail was set at $40,000 for a suspect accused of threatening at least three people with a BB gun in downtown Olympia.
Paul M. Burns, 38, appeared Tuesday in Thurston County Superior Court on three counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted robbery. Arraignment was set for Jan. 17.
Court documents give the following account:
Olympia police responded to a report of disorderly conduct at 7:52 a.m. Monday at the Shell gas station at 724 State Ave. NE. A gas station employee said a suspect dressed in camouflage — later identified as Burns — had caused a disturbance by yelling at customers.
About a block away on Plum Street, an officer reported seeing Burns and another male arguing. That man — who was accompanied by a woman — told police that Burns had pointed a gun at them while yelling unintelligibly.
Upon contacting Burns, police found a black BB pistol labeled “Phantom” along with a container of BB pellets.
Later Monday morning, another man contacted police and said a suspect fitting Burns’ description had asked to borrow a lighter, then asked for money. When the man declined to give any money, Burns allegedly said “then I’ll just take your wallet” and pointed the BB gun at the man’s forehead. The man ran away unharmed.
At Tuesday’s hearing, public defender Andrew Yi told the court that Burns was last charged with a felony in 2002, and that his criminal history consists of drug and driving-related offenses. Yi also told the court that Burns has been staying at a homeless shelter in downtown Olympia.
