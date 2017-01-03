Suspect with BB gun frightens several people in downtown Olympia

1:19 Pierce County Sheriff’s SWAT team shoots suspected cop killer Pause

2:38 Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

2:20 OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' need for pass-run balance

1:22 2017 Polar Bear Plunge at Lacey's Long Lake

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

2:08 Thurston County Commissioners take oath of office

2:32 Governor Inslee Comes to Tumwater High

1:58 Pete Carroll on value of Seahawks' playoff experience

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs