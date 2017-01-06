K9, concerned citizens, aid in arrest of Thurston County burglary suspect

Vigilant citizens and a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 aided in the capture of a repeat burglary suspect Thursday, near the intersection of Yelm Highway SE and Laura Street SE.
A woman called 911 at about 12:45 p.m. and reported a suspicious vehicle parked at a medical complex. The woman reported that she saw the men climb out of a Honda and carry backpacks across the Yelm Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
She reported that the Honda had been parked there before, and burglaries had been reported in the area following similar circumstances.
Thurston County Deputy Chris Packard was in the area with K9 Dexter, and Packard saw a man jump out of a window of a home on Laura Street.
Other deputies and Olympia Police Department officers set up a perimeter, while Packard and Dexter began a K9 track. The suspect jumped over several fences, but was arrested after more than an hour of tracking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The 30-year-old Roy man was booked into the Thurston County jail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon. The Olympian doesn’t release the names of suspects until they appear in court.
The suspect allegedly admitted to being involved in another burglary in the same home.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the arrest would not have been possible without the help of people in the area, who initially reported the suspicious activity and then reported the movements of the suspect.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
