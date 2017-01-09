He allegedly pulled off a bank robbery but couldn’t find the freeway to get away

At best, it was a hasty plan to rob a bank.
David Curry, 53, allegedly told police he was desperate for cash because his wife took their child to Indonesia.
He rented a car in Sacramento, where he lived, and kept driving until he hit Washington, where he chose the Key Bank branch at 8402 Pacific Ave. because it was located just off the freeway.
It was about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Curry carried a BB gun beneath his clothes and a note for the teller explaining how he wanted the money and urging the teller to hurry.
He approached a female teller and handed over the note, then demanded cash before she could read it.
“The suspect then lifted his shirt, indicating he had a gun and asked the teller if she saw this, pointing to a bulge in his shirt,” according to court records.
The teller gave him money. Curry left the bank.
Police arrested him shortly afterward after spotting his car driving nearby.
“He said he became lost when he left the bank and was unable to get back onto the freeway,” records show.
Prosecutors charged Curry with first-degree robbery. He was ordered jailed in lieu of $200,000 after pleading not guilty to the charge.
