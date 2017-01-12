Crime

January 12, 2017 11:06 AM

Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing customer at Centralia McDonald’s

By Andy Hobbs

ahobbs@theolympian.com

An Olympia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after stabbing a customer at a McDonald’s in Centralia.

The Centralia Chronicle reports that Calvin John Beck, 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon. The sentence came with a 12-month enhancement because of the deadly weapon charge.

Beck had agreed to a higher sentence of 96 months plus the 12-month enhancement in exchange for reducing his original first-degree assault charge, according to The Chronicle.

The stabbing occurred about noon July 5 at the McDonald’s at 1201 Lum Road near the Centralia Outlets. Beck had become abusive toward restaurant staff and was told to leave by a male customer. Beck ended up stabbing that customer twice in the stomach with a 4-inch folding knife.

Lewis County Sirens also reported that several customers disarmed and subdued Beck until police arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital and required surgery for his injuries, and was later reported to be in good condition. Beck was also treated for injuries from when he crashed into a window during the scuffle.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lacey couple catches package thief on video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos