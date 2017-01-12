Olympia man gets 9 years for stabbing customer at Centralia McDonald’s

An Olympia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after stabbing a customer at a McDonald’s in Centralia.
The Centralia Chronicle reports that Calvin John Beck, 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon. The sentence came with a 12-month enhancement because of the deadly weapon charge.
Beck had agreed to a higher sentence of 96 months plus the 12-month enhancement in exchange for reducing his original first-degree assault charge, according to The Chronicle.
The stabbing occurred about noon July 5 at the McDonald’s at 1201 Lum Road near the Centralia Outlets. Beck had become abusive toward restaurant staff and was told to leave by a male customer. Beck ended up stabbing that customer twice in the stomach with a 4-inch folding knife.
Lewis County Sirens also reported that several customers disarmed and subdued Beck until police arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital and required surgery for his injuries, and was later reported to be in good condition. Beck was also treated for injuries from when he crashed into a window during the scuffle.
