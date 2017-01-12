Olympia police looking for suspect in school burglary

Olympia police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a burglary suspect who stole tools from a school district maintenance truck on Monday.
The burglary happened at the Olympia School Support Service Center located at 1900 block of Wilson Street Southeast.
On Thursday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Police said the burglar looked into the surveillance camera before he broke in, grabbed a can of spray paint and covered the lens.
Police said the burglar stole power and hand tools totaling more than $3,000.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
If you know or recognize this person...give us a call at 360-753-8300. We'd like to meet him too pic.twitter.com/7Yt6P3iAJ0— Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) January 12, 2017
