SWAT assists in arrest of West Olympia burglary suspect

The Thurston County SWAT team aided in the arrest of a suspected burglar early Saturday morning in West Olympia.
Officers responded to a home on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue SW at about 12:30 a.m. after a homeowner reported that someone had entered his home, and that he had a collection of firearms inside, said Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department.
Several officers entered the home and began to search. Someone yelled at them from the attic telling them to leave. The officers then heard what they believed to be gunshots, Lower said. The officers were able to exit safely.
Once they were outside, officers heard more gunshots coming from inside the house.
The SWAT team arrived and surrounded the house. They tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the man for several hours, but he refused to cooperate, Lower said. Eventually, officers deployed less lethal tools, allowing SWAT officers to enter the home. They located a man who has been identified only tentatively.
The man was booked into the Thurston County jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary. However, more charges may be considered following an investigation, Lower said.
No one was injured, he said.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Olympia Police Department Detectives through the Thurston 911 Communications non-emergency line: 360-704-2740.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments