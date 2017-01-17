Man surrenders after standoff near Yelm

A 31-year-old man was booked into Thurston County Jail after a nearly hour-long standoff Tuesday morning with law enforcement officers at a home near Yelm.
The incident took place at about 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Clark Road Southeast, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
The man had attempted to discipline his 12-year-old child when his wife intervened and called 911, said Thurston County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter.
The man was “not receptive” to law enforcement’s involvement and came out of the home with a handgun, Carter said.
Yelm Police Chief Todd Stancil said his department sent officers to the scene as backup.
After a nearly hour-long negotiation with officers, the man surrendered and was taken to jail, Carter said. No other information was released.
